BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1721 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.31% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.