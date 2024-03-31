BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE) Declares Dividend of $0.18

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.07% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

