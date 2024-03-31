BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XTWY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XTWY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

