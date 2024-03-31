BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 4,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,300. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTWO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $414,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

