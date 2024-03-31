BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 5th

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTWO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

