BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XCCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.30% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

