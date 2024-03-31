BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC) Declares $0.18 Dividend

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1812 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHYC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 81.24% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer cyclicals sector.

