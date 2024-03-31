BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF) Declares Dividend of $0.24

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 103.30% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Financial & REIT Sector ETF (XHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the financial and REIT sector.

