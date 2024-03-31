BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Announces $0.09 Dividend

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF stock remained flat at $15.02 on Friday. 2,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

