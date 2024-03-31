Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 679,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $42,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 967,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,742. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.
Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming
In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
