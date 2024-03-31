Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

