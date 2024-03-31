Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Braze Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

BRZE stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

