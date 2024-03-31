Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $585,990 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.