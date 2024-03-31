Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,068.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.