Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target at $6,032.50

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

