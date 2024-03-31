Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $97.78

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,312,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

