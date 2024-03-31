Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $34.89

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

