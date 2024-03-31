Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Position Raised by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $35,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,401,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,452. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.94 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,157.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.