Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. Cabot has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

