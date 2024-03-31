Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 51,895 Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 774,425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blend Labs Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,140. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.
Insider Transactions at Blend Labs
In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $244,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,974.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
