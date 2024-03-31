Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,812 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,693. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

