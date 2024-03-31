Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1,417.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

