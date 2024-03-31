Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes $580,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,145,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,209. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $108.86 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.