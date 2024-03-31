Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

