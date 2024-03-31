Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CANF opened at $2.22 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.