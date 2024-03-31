Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Target Price to $44.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EVH. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVH

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.