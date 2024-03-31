Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $131.71. The company had a trading volume of 786,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,030. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.