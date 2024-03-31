Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$103.33 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$69.83 and a 1-year high of C$103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.3588277 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,999 shares of company stock valued at $60,737,470. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

