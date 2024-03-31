Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 734 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

AEP opened at $86.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

