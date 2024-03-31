Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $12,104,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Fortive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

