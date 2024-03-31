Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $206,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

