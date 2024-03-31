Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $431,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 440,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
VXUS stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
