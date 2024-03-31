Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

CGGR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

