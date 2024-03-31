Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $148.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

