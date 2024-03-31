Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 1,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.5 days.
Capital Power Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Capital Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Capital Power has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $34.51.
About Capital Power
