Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 1,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.5 days.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Capital Power has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $34.51.

Get Capital Power alerts:

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.