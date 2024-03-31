Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capri

Capri Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.