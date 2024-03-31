CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.