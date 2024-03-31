Cardano Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion and approximately $338.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.13 or 0.05129314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00075880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00018413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,756,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 35,587,932,906 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.