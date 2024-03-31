Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
LON:CCL opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($14.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,101. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of GBX 625.80 ($7.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,388 ($17.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
