Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

LON:CCL opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($14.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,101. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of GBX 625.80 ($7.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,388 ($17.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.