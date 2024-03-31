Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Update

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,400 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 29th total of 650,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,959. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $545.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

