Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Cellebrite DI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The business had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $50,270,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $2,399,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

