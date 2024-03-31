Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,805,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.