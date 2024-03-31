Centrifuge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.19 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and $5.80 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,337,013 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,275,086 with 488,419,233 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 1.02380211 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,324,415.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

