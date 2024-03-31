Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Charlotte’s Web Price Performance
Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.