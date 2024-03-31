Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 695 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,006. The company has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $367.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

