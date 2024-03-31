Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $146.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

