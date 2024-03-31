Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $579,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $206.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

