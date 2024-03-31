Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. 19,771,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,573,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

