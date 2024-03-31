Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 717,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 338,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,756,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS remained flat at $244.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.93. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $182.59 and a 12-month high of $244.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.