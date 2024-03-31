Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

